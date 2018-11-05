scorecardresearch
Teenage pilgrim enroute cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in J-K

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old pilgrim, on his way to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, died Monday after falling unconscious, a senior police officer said.Prashant Singh, from Uttar Pradesh, suddenly fell down at Himkote enroute cave shrine in Trikuta hills and became unconscious while he was going along with his family, the officer said.He was immediately shifted to a dispensary at Himkoti, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. PTI AB KJKJ

