Teenager abducted, raped in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Raj), Jun 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and repeatedly raped by two men in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said Thursday. The incident took place on Saturday and the FIR on the basis of the girl's complaint was registered on Wednesday, they said. The girl was waiting at a bus stand to travel to her aunt's house near Nainwa town on Saturday evening when the two men from her village offered her a laced juice and after consuming it, she felt dizzy, Nainwa Station House Officer (SHO) Lakhan Lal said. The girl in her complaint alleged that the accused, Arvind Daroga and Rajkumar Mali, insisted her to drink the juice despite her repeated refusal. She said that when she became unsteady after consuming the beverage, the accused on the pretext of helping her took her to an isolated place nearby a crematorium near Dugari village, where they took rounds to rape her, the SHO said. The accused also recorded the act and threatened to circulate the video on the social media if she revealed the incident to anyone, he said. She was dropped near a police station in Nainwa town on Sunday night, Lal said. The girl narrated her ordeal to her father who then registered an FIR on Wednesday, the SHO said. A medical examination has been carried out and the girl's statement under section 164 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before the magistrate are yet to be recorded, the SHO added. A case under IPC sections 363 (kidnap) and 376-D (rape) has been registered against the accused who are on the run, the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to nab them. PTI CORR MAZ CKCK