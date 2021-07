Muzaffarnagar, Nov 24 (PTI) An 18-year-old man drowned in Ganga river while taking a ritual bath on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, police said Saturday. The incident took place Friday under the Ramraj Police Station area, SHO Rajender Giri said. The teenager had come with two friends for a dip in the holy river but he drowned, Giri said. PTI CORR AAR