Teenager raped by lover and his friend in UP

Banda (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her lover and his friend in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said Thursday.The incident took place on Tuesday evening while the girl was heading home and the two men abducted and raped her, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balwant Chaudhary said. The girl was let off on Wednesday morning on the condition that she would not tell anyone about the incident, the ASP said.Later, an FIR was registered by the girl's father and she was sent for medical examination which confirmed rape, he said. The girl had an affair with one of the culprit named in the FIR, in-charge Manikpur Police Station K C Dubey said. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added. PTI CORR SAB MAZ RCJ