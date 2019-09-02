scorecardresearch
Teenager stabbed to death by juvenile in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death over personal enmity in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, police said on Sunday. The victim was stabbed by another 16-year-old boy on Saturday who was arrested, they said. The juvenile has been booked under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder). Police suspect that the accused stabbed the victim due to personal enmity. PTI NIT RCJ

