Teens found hanging inside hut in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Bodies of a teenage boy and a girl were found hanging from the ceiling of a hut in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, days after they went missing, police said.Chatura Ram (19) and Sanjana (16), residents of Odhania and Asarlai villages respectively, went missing two days ago and their parents had lodged a complaint, they said.The bodies were found in a hut in Mahesho Ki Dhani area of Jaisalmer. It seems to be a case of a love affair, Lathi police station in-charge Nema Ram said.The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and a case has been registered under section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.