Tehzeeb TV Emerges as the Fastest Growing Urdu-Language TV Channel in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India Amid increased public demand, the channel is now available on Sun Direct alsoTehzeeb TV gives tough fight to channel with 18 years of presence in just 9 months, on social media Emerging as the most liked Urdu satellite TV channel in India, Tehzeeb TV is all set and excited to pave its way into the hearts of a larger audience. Observing a huge following and viewership on TV and reflecting the same through social media, this Islamic infotainment satellite TV channel is booming exponentially every day. After surpassing popular Urdu channels like Zee Salaam, Munsif TV and iPlus TV in terms of social media followership and engagement, Tehzeeb TV is now giving a tough fight to News18 Urdu on Facebook that has been owning the industry of Urdu channels in India from past 18 years. Gaining a whooping number of 4.90 lakh followers on Facebook in a very short time, Tehzeeb TV has left Zee Salaam, with 2.60 lakh followers, far behind in the race of social media followership and popularity. As evident by the numbers, this infotainment channel is competing close to News18 Urdu that enjoys a followership of around 5.10 lakh people on this social media platform. Elated after being felicitated by numerous awards, Tehzeeb TV has lately been awarded as the Fastest Growing Channel by the Face Group. Enjoying a huge demand among the masses, the channel has been added to Sun Direct DTH Service recently due to its increasing viewership. Now the channel is available on #624 on Airtel Digital TV, #786 on Sun Direct and #871 on GTPL and hundreds of cable MSOs in India. Being the first and only Urdu infotainment channel in Asia Pacific to telecast live Namaz from Mecca five times a day, Tehzeeb TV is setting up new records every day. With 7+ hours of daily fresh and original content, the channel is way ahead than many prime-time Indian entertainment channels. The channel broadcasts four live call-in programs focused upon different issues. Their popularity is narrated by the line congestion that is observed every other day. The channel strives to telecast programs responsibly and aims to encompass all the matters of concern and interest of the common masses. Some of its popular shows are: 1.Rubaroo: Weekly program that welcomes renowned celebrities, politicians and other important people from all walks of life to share their life experiences and aspiring stories. Some of the prominent celebrities who have graced the show are: five-time Member of Parliament and Ex-CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat; activist and politician Swati Maliwal; Bollywood actor Raza Murad; veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi; one of the founding members of Samajwadi Party Azam Khan; Union Minister of Minority Affairs - Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; IT entrepreneur, investor, civic leader and philanthropist Frank Islam; and many more such personalities. 2.NanheRehnuma: Weekly program that aims at exploring the talents of Muslim kids from various schools. 3.Sehat-o-Hikmat: Live call-in program where award-winning, globally acclaimed, and licensed herbalist and naturopath, Hakeem Suleman Khan offers Unani solutions and home remedies for various health problems. 4.Mehfil-e-Tehzeeb: A weekly poetic symposium (Mushaira) that enthusiastically receives famous poets, shayarsand ghazal gaayaks with an aim to promote communal harmony. 5.Mashal-e-Raah: Another live call-in program. The show hosts highly-qualified Mufti or Islamic scholars who offer solutions to the day-to-day problems of the commoners in the light of Quran and Hadith. 6.Deen-aur-Khwateen: This women-oriented show hosts three Aalima or female Islamic scholars who make the Muslim ladies aware of their rights, responsibilities and status as described in Islam. Besides, there are many other shows like Mustaqbil-e-Hind, Hamd-o-Sana, Khwab-ki-Tabir, Rehbar-e-Zindagi, Seerat-e-Rasool, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Hadith, etc. Upon the vision of the channel and its work for the society, many notables and dignitaries have congratulated the team. Ms. Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi, believed, the people of Delhi are lucky to witness an Urdu channel like Tehzeeb TV. Padma Shri Prof. Akhtarul Wasey exclaimed, Tehzeeb TV is the representative of the cultural ethos and composite culture of India. Justice MarkandeyKatju hoped, May the channel work for the betterment of the nation, highlight the right issues and serve the nation. Sahil Khan, Founder and CEO at Tehzeeb TV revealed, We strive to bring international recognition to Tehzeeb TV. Our vision is to cater not only the Urdu-speaking and Muslim audiences but to take the channel to the masses. Urdu is not some separate entity, rather it is more of a culture. We are motivated to represent Indian culture as it is a mix of several languages. We believe Hindi and Urdu are not two different beings but the hands of a same person. India is what you see when you picturize diversity and we aim to epitomize the shades of India to its truest essence. SadabaharNagme fame Rizwan Khan joined the team of Tehzeeb TV after hosting this one of the most popular shows in Urdu genre for 8 consecutive years. He commented, I am thrilled to bring together the passion for delivering the right content and great work ethic here. The ideology of the channel inspired me to join their team. The team at Tehzeeb TV leaves no stone unturned when it comes to providing the best of it to their viewers and the 3 hours of additional programming that the channel is coming up with for the holy month of Ramdaan is the witness to their dedication. Shows like Maah-e-Ramdaan (live), Waqt-e-Sehr (live), Iftaar (live from Mecca Madina), Taravih (live from Mecca) and Faizal-e-Ramdaan are arriving only at Tehzeeb TV to make this month even more celebratory. About Tehzeeb TV Tehzeeb TV is Urdu infotainment satellite TV channel in India. Launched in August 2018, channel is growing rapidly with an aim to take the beautiful message of oneness which is typically innate to India to the international audiences. Tehzeeb TV is Urdu infotainment satellite TV channel in India. Launched in August 2018, channel is growing rapidly with an aim to take the beautiful message of oneness which is typically innate to India to the international audiences. This marvelous characteristic of our great nation is the driving force behind Tehzeeb TV which strives to be the torch bearer of this identity which is soaked in the traits such as peace, harmony, amity, and serenity of all the indigenous offerings and take it across the length and breadth of the world. The channel is currently available on #624 on Airtel Digital TV, #786 on Sun Direct and #871 on GTPL and hundreds of cable MSOs in India. Website: https://www.tehzeebtv.in/