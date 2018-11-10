Tej Pratap leaves for Delhi after visiting Mathura: Sources

Mathura, Nov 9 (PTI) RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday left for Delhi from Mathura after visiting Vrindavan and Radhakund, sources close to the former Bihar minister said.Yadav told a regional news channel earlier Friday that he would not return home till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai. Rai is daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai.They got married on May 12.During the telephonic conversation with the channel, Yadav had said that he was in Haridwar.However, the sources told PTI-Bhasha that he has spent the past two days in Mathura.The RJD leader was last seen in Bodh Gaya on November 3 where he had checked-in to a hotel after meeting his ailing father at a hospital in Ranchi.The sources said Yadav performed Govardhan Puja in Vrindavan and circumambulation of the Giriraj hillock in Govardhan town. Yadav did not talk to media in Vrindavan, Radhakund or Govardhan, but he allowed people to take photographs. The sources said Yadav left for Delhi to celebrate his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's birthday. PTI CORR ANB ABH ANBANB