Tej Pratap Yadav resigns as RJD students wing mentor

Patna, Mar 28 (PTI) RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of party president Lalu Prasad, Thursday resigned as the 'sanrakshak' (mentor) of the party's students wing."I am resigning from the post of Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal Sanrakshak. Those who think I am ignorant are ignorant themselves. I am well aware of who is worth what," he tweeted.The sudden development comes as a major embarrassment to the party which has been beset by speculations of fierce rivalry between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Tejashwi has been declared as the political heir apparent of the RJD supremo. PTI NAC SNS SRY