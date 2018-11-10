Tej Pratap's divorce plea not matter of public interest, family capable of handling it: Tejashwi

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Saturday said his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's divorce plea was not a matter of public interest and his family was capable of handling the situation.The former Bihar deputy chief minister made the remark when he was quizzed by the media whether Tej Pratap would agree to a compromise with his wife Aishwarya Rai. The divorce petition was filed recently.Tej Pratap, an MLA and a former Bihar health minister,had said Friday he would not return home till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife. He was last seen in Mathura from where he left for Delhi on Friday to celebrate Tejashwi's birthday. Rai is the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai. She married Tej Pratap on May 12.Tejashwi, hit out at the reporters here, saying "The thing which is not in public interest, I will not tell. It is a family matter and the family members are capable of looking into whatever is going on."He was in the Jharkhand capital to meet his ailing father Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. The RJD supremo is serving sentences in a number of fodder scamcases and at present, is admitted at the hospital.Tej Pratap had met Prasad at the medical institute a week ago. The RJD chief is learnt to have been upset over his elder son's decision to seek divorce.An apparently peeved Tejashwi told reporters: "Youtell me, who has prepared meals at your house. You prepared it or your wife? Was it good (taste) or bad (taste)? Did you eattogether or not?"On his visit to Ranchi, he said,"Every Saturday family members get the opportunity to meet my father. Yesterday, was my birthday and obviously, I came to seek his blessings.""I also came to enquire about my father's health. Hishealth is not well somewhat and we are concerned. We pray that doctors attending him will help him recover at theearliest," Tejashwi said.He also said the media has been his family's wellwisher and asked reporters not to indulge in "A to Z (regular) update"."Earlier too, I had said that if you raise such issuesnobody from the CM (chief minister) to PM (prime minister) will be spared... Therefore, let matters pertaining to home be at home.""Our (politicians) responsibility is that what ishappening in the interest of the people should be raised.Issues related to the interests of the people should beraised," Tejashwi said."I also say that I am more concerned with Bihar andthe nation," he added.To a query on the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar,Yadav said the "people will answer at the appropriatetime". PTI PVR KK ANBANB