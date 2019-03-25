Tejas Networks Appoints Two New Board of Directors - CB Bhave Appointed as Independent Director and Arnob Roy as Executive Director

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, India, March 24, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced it has appointed Mr. C.B Bhave as an Independent Director and Mr. Arnob Roy as an Executive Director who will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), with effect from March 25, 2019, based on the recommendations of the Nominations and Remunerations Committee. With these additions, the Board now has three Independent Directors out of a total of six Directors. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840248/Tejas_Networks_Ltd_Logo.jpg)Mr C.B Bhave served as the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's capital market regulator, from 2008 to 2011, prior to which he was the Chairman and Managing Director of National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL) from its inception in 1996 till 2008. Mr Bhave, a 1975 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, worked with the Central and State Governments in various capacities and roles and has won several awards from the Government of Maharashtra for his outstanding work in the area of family welfare and excellence in administration.On his appointment, Mr Bhave said, "While India has seen many successes in ICT services sector there is a need as well as an opportunity for us to build deep-technology, global product companies from India. Tejas Networks has built world-class telecom and data networking products and they have all the ingredients to become a strong global player. It is my pleasure to be a part of Tejas Networks Board and I look forward to contributing to the team's vision".Mr. Arnob Roy, who has been with the company since inception and served as President Optical Products, has now been designated as the Chief Operating Officer of the company. Mr. Roy has over 30 years of high-technology industry experience in research & development, operations and sales. He holds a Master of Science Degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln (USA) and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.Mr. V. Balakrishnan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tejas Networks said, "I am delighted to welcome Mr. C.B Bhave to our Board. We will immensely benefit from his intellect, insights and rich experience in business and corporate governance. I am also delighted to welcome Mr. Arnob Roy to our Board. Arnob has made significant contributions to the company since inception and we look forward to leveraging his operational experience and track record in steering Tejas forward. I believe that with these additions to the Board, Tejas is well positioned to become a strong global telecom and networking products company".About Tejas Networks LimitedTejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 70 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com SAFE HARBOURCertain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company. Source: Tejas Networks Ltd PWRPWR