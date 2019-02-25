Tejas Networks Launches World's First Ultra-Converged Broadband Product at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, February 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced the launch of its innovative, ultra-converged broadband access/edge product family which delivers wireline as well as wireless broadband services from a single integrated platform. The new broadband product family was unveiled by Mr. Anshu Prakash, Additional Secretary, Department of Telecom, Government of India at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg )The TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband product family provides an unmatched integration of multiple broadband access technologies: gigabit fiber broadband (GPON/NG-PON), fixed wireless broadband (4G/LTE eNodeB upgradable to 5G) and GE/10GE/100GE Business Ethernet services (CE2.0 certified) in highly compact, modular and energy-efficient platforms. In addition, the TJ1400 family also converges advanced packet transport technologies including OTN, PTN/MPLS-TP, Carrier Ethernet and IP to serve as a unified delivery platform for mobile backhaul, wholesale, enterprise and residential broadband services.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anshu Prakash said, "We are proud that Tejas Networks has conceptualized, designed and developed the world's most versatile and disruptive broadband product family through their R&D and technology innovation. Today's launch of ultra-converged broadband platform by Tejas Networks is a great example of how R&D-driven Indian telecom equipment companies can create products that are best-in-class in technology, quality and cost-competitiveness, thereby being relevant for both developing as well as developed markets. This contribution of Tejas Networks is very significant in the context of India's stated objective to become a global telecom equipment hub, especially in the new 5G world."Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art TJ1400 product family that provides the highest flexibility to any operator wanting to quickly and cost-effectively roll out broadband services on fibre as well as wireless. TJ1400 efficiently packs an unrivalled mix of broadband access and packet transmission features in the smallest possible footprint, thereby significantly lowering the cost of rolling out high-speed broadband networks in terms of both capex and opex." Mr. Arnob Roy, President-Optical Products of Tejas Networks, said, "TJ1400 is a cutting-edge broadband product family that incorporates the latest advances in optical as well as wireless innovation. It delivers residential broadband, enterprise services and optical backhaul, together with broadband wireless capability, in one ultra-converged platform. Tejas is a pioneer in the use of programmable silicon to create innovative software-defined hardware products, that can be field-upgraded with new features, protocols and standards in a flexible, timely and pay-as-you-grow manner. We have invested significant resources in in-house R&D and IPR generation to create a powerful array of hardware building blocks and carrier-class software modules that enable rapid commercialization of new products." The TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband access/edge products are based on Tejas Networks's carrier-grade and field-proven software and hardware technologies that have been successfully deployed in large global telecom networks around the world. Tejas's GPON solution has been deployed in the world's largest greenfield rural broadband rollout delivering high-speed Internet services to over 200 million people. Over 35,000 TJ1400 systems are powering optical and packet networks globally and are backhauling mobile data and voice traffic for several hundred million subscribers and delivering terabits of bandwidth to wholesale and enterprise customers.About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 70 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contactInvestor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com 