Tejas Networks Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 32.8 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks Thursday reported about 9 per cent increase in its consolidated profit at Rs 32.84 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.The company had a profit of Rs 30.14 crore in the same period a year ago. Total revenue of Tejas Networks declined by 18.18 per cent to Rs 193.63 during the reported quarter from Rs 236.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18. "We have a lumpy business and impact is not seen on a quarter basis. For the nine-month period, we have seen healthy margins. We expect to close this fiscal year with 20 per cent growth in overall business," Tejas Networks MD and CEO Sanjay Nayak said. He said the company has received orders for some of government telecom projects for which revenues will start coming in next financial year."We are seeing growth in our exports. Last fiscal year, domestic market accounted for 82 per cent of our overall business and rest was from overseas. This year, we expect that the contribution from international markets will increase to 25 per cent in overall business," Nayak said. PTI PRSMKJ