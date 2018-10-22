Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 111 Crore Order for Indian Navy's Communication Network From Sterlite Technologies Limited

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has received a purchase order of Rs. 111 crore for Indian Navy's country-wide next-generation digital communications network from Sterlite Technologies Ltd (BSE: 532374) (NSE: STRTECH), a global data network solutions company. As a part of this order, Tejas Networks will supply its state-of-the-art terabit capacity DWDM systems and high-performance Layer-3 Multi Gigabit Ethernet switches, for this pan-India network. The Indian Navy's communication network is being built as a robust, highly secure, scalable and reliable digital highway for naval operations that will link multiple Indian naval offices and India-administered islands. As the master systems integrator, Sterlite Technologies has been awarded a long-term contract for design, execution, operations and maintenance of Indian Navy's Digital Network. Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to be a part of this prestigious communication project for the Indian Navy as a technology partner for Sterlite Technologies for DWDM and Layer-3 Multi Gigabit Ethernet switches. It is a matter of great pride that our designed-and-made-in-India DWDM products and Layer-3 Multi Gigabit Ethernet switches will be deployed in the Navy's network, which has long-term strategic significance for India. The order reinforces our technological and execution capabilities for building large and complex communication networks." Mr. K.S Rao, CEO - Telecom Services Business, Sterlite Technologies further added, "Tejas Networks is a leading Indian OEM that designs and manufactures world-class optical and data networking products. They have demonstrated capabilities in executing complex, carrier-grade and mission-critical networks. We are happy to work with Tejas Networks to execute this project of national importance." About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, Internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 70 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents. For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com Safe Harbour Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company. Investor Relations:ir@india.tejasnetworks.comSource: Tejas Networks Limited PWRPWR