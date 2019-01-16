Tejashwi targets Nitish over Amit Shah suggesting Prashant Kishor's induction in JD(U)

Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday targeted Nitish Kumar for his statement that BJP president Amit Shah had suggested induction of former poll strategist Prashant Kishor into JD(U), saying the Bihar chief minister has finally admitted that his party was an advanced version of the saffron outfit. Kumar had said at an event hosted by a private news channel here that he was asked by Shah twice to induct Kishor, who joined the JD(U) in September last year and was elevated to the position of national vice-president a few weeks later. "Finally Nitish Kumar admits that JDU is advanced version of BJP (and) therefore he is giving all important organisational posts except him(self) to the people chosen by Sh Amit Shah," Yadav tweeted. "Hope now you understand why mob lynchings and state sponsored crimes have become a routine practice in Bihar," Yadav said further in his tweet. Kishor had worked as a poll strategist with the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, while later he also worked for Congress in Punjab for the state assembly polls in 2017. Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had previously been the deputy chief minister under Kumar when the RJD and JD(U) were together in a grand-alliance. At Tuesday's event, Kumar had also said that his exit from the grand alliance was a fall-out of corruption cases against Yadav and his party had refused to give a satisfactory explanation. Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) national president, further said that he had an affection for Tejashwi Yadav, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's 28-year-old younger son, despite his acerbic language in attacking him after their parties broke the alliance. PTI NAC SNS BJBJ