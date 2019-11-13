Tejpal rape case:Victim cross-examined by defence in Goa court

Panaji, Nov 13 (PTI) The woman who lodged a sexualassault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal was cross-examined by the defence counsel in a Goa court for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.The trial in the case is being held in-camera.District judge Shama Joshi in Mapusa town of North Goais hearing the case against Tejpal lodged by his former woman colleague."The cross-examination in the case resumed on Mondayafter being adjourned on October 23. It will continue tillThursday," public prosecutor Frasisco Tavora told reportershere.Tejpal was present during the trial, he said.The district court adjourned the trial last month after the victim was cross-examined for two days. An in-camera hearing is conducted in private with only the judge, lawyers, accused, victim and witnesses concerned in attendance. The proceedings of such hearing are not made known to the media or members of the public. A Supreme Court bench in August asked the Goa courtto complete the trial in the case, preferably within sixmonths, and refused Tejpal's plea to quash the FirstInformation Report (FIR) filed against him.Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainantinside an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.He has denied the allegations levelled against him.Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the crimebranch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by thecourt. He has been out on bail since May 2014.In September last year, the district court framedcharges against Tejpal.He was booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC)sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongfulconfinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354(A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).He had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, seeking astay on the framing of charges against him, but his petitionwas dismissed. PTI RPS GK DVDV