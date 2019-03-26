Telangana BJP seeks Owaisi's disqualification

/R Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI) Alleging that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi possessed two votes, the Telangana BJP said it had complained to the election authorities on its claim. State BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said his party had sought the cancellation of Owaisi's nomination. Owaisi is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Telangana goes to polls in the first phase on April 11. Monday was the last day to file nominations and their scrutiny was conducted on Tuesday. PTI SJRHMB