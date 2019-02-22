Telangana CM announces Rs 25 lakh each for martyrs' families

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for families of CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack.The Assembly and Council adopted a resolution condemning the Pulwama attack and expressing sympathy with the families of the martyrs.Members of both houses of the Legislature observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives. PTI SJR RS SS DVDV