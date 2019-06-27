Telangana Cong leaders meet to discuss poll reverses

Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Several senior Congress leaders of Telangana met here on Thursday to discuss the party's recent electoral reverses and certain leaders parting ways.Those who attended the meeting felt that concrete steps should be taken to strengthen the party, senior Congress leader and former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy said.They also decided to set up a "Congress Loyalists Forum", he added."We have decided to have wider consultations with other loyalists for forming a Congress Loyalists Forum to take on the TRS and the BJP," Reddy said.The meeting was also attended by former MP V Hanumantha Rao and the party's disciplinary action committee chairman M Kodanda Reddy, among others.The Congress suffered a shock in the Telangana Assembly polls held in December last year, winning only 19 of the 119 seats. However, a faction of 12 Congress legislators has since merged with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).The Congress salvaged its prestige to some extent in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, winning three of the 17 seats in the southern state. PTI SJR RC