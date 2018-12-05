Telangana DGP appears before HC in connection with Cong leader's detention

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy appeared before the Hyderabad High Court Wednesday in connection with state Congress working president Revanth Reddy's detention.The DGP appeared before a bench of justices Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Satyanarayana Murthy, which was hearing a petition filed by Congress leader V Narendra Reddy in connection with the police detaining Revanth Reddy in the wee hours of Tuesday.The bench obtained a clarification from the DGP on the practices regarding gathering of intelligence inputs, required for the arrest of public representatives and politicians.In the early hours of Tuesday, the Vikarabad police had taken Revanth Reddy into preventive custody, citing law-and-order issues.The Congress leader's arrest came ahead of Telangana's caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting at Kodangal.Revanth Reddy had asked Congress workers to stage protests across the constituency against the chief minister's visit.He was let off later, but only after Rao's meeting at Kosigi in the said Assembly segment got over.The bench observed that the report submitted by the special branch inspector on the situation that might emerge out of the Congress leader's protest call did not contain any date or official seal.The DGP explained that communications within the department did not bear the official seal and not mentioning the date was a human error.The bench then adjourned the hearing in the case to December 17. PTI CORR GDK APR RC