Telangana govt launches start-up incubator for women

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) The Telangana government today launched a start-up incubator here to exclusively promote entrepreneurship among women.

The facility was launched on the occasion of International Women?s Day.

The incubator, named We-Hub, is the country?s first state-led incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs, a state government release said.

"We-Hub will promote women-led, women-owned enterprises in Telangana. It is a platform which is open to all kinds of innovations including a tech start-up, a start-up in social innovation or an idea which is completely radically different," IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said.

Defence scientist Tessy Thomas, Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital along with industry leaders and others were present on the occasion.

We-Hub would provide an entrepreneurial platform for aspiring women from rural and urban backgrounds, the release said.

"The vision of this initiative is to empower women and make them independent to overcome the societal barriers,? it said.

Six MoUs were signed at the We-Hub launch event. The six partnerships would help promote women entrepreneurship through co-incubation programs, events, workshops and social innovation programs, it added. PTI SJR RSY