Telangana HC declines to postpone Nizamabad polls

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) The Telangana High Court Monday declined to issue a direction to the Election Commission to postpone the polling date for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. A section of farmers, who are contesting from the seat, last week filed a petition urging the court to issue a direction to the Election Commission to postpone the polling date to enable them to have sufficient time for campaigning. The matter was posted after two weeks for hearing. Counsel for the petitioners said as the petitioners were challenging the constitutional validity on some of their grievances, the Centre would also be made as one of the parties to the case. They also urged the court to direct the EC to provide specimen election symbols to them to start campaigning and conduct polls using paper ballots. Over 170 farmers filed nominations for the April 11 Lok Sabha election as a mark of protest, alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) failed to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce and in getting Turmeric Board established in Nizamabad. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and sitting MP Kavitha is seeking re-election from the constituency.