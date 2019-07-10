Telangana HC dismisses plea of 2 former MLCs against disqualification

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) The Telangana High Court Wednesday dismissed petitions filed by two disqualified Members of Legislative Council challenging the action against them by the council's chairman.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther dismissed the writ petitions by S Ramulu Naik and K Yadava Reddy.The bench observed that it did not find any "irregularity" in the order passed by the Legislative Council chairman.In January, three members of the Legislative Council switched loyalty to the Congress and were disqualified with immediate effect on grounds of defection.Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud disqualified K Yadava Reddy, R Bhoopathi Reddy and S Ramulu Naik as members of the upper house of legislature.While the Governor nominated Naik to the Council, Bhoopathi Reddy and K Yadava Reddy were elected from the local bodies constituency and MLAs quota respectively.Their disqualification was sought by TRS, which had earlier suspended them from the party for shifting loyalties to the Congress.In February, the three former MLCs moved the high court challenging their disqualification from the Legislative Council.The court reserved orders on Bhoopathi Reddy's petition and it is likely to be pronounced Thursday. PTI COR VVK APR ZMN