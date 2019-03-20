Telangana home minister visits family of one of victims of NZ terror attack

Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI) The Telangana home minister Tuesday met the family of Ozair Khadir, a Hyderabad resident killed in shootings at two mosques in New Zealand, and offered condolences.On request of Khadir's family in Hyderabad, Mohammed Mahmood Ali wrote to Union minister Sushma Swaraj requesting her to make all necessary arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased at the earliest, an official statement said. Fifty people were killed in the attack during Friday prayers in two mosques in New Zealand and five of them were identified as Indians Sunday by the Indian High Commission there.The parents of Farhaz Ahsan, another person from Hyderabad who is feared dead in the attack, have already left for New Zealand, the statement said.The minister also visited the family members of Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir who was seriously injured in the attack. Ali requested Swaraj to take all measures for providing advanced medical treatment to the injured, it added. PTI SJR DPB