Telangana polls: BJP sends proposals for Modi's public meetings

(Eds: Updating) Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI): The BJP's Telangana unit has sent proposals to its high command for organising three public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the forthcoming Assembly elections, the party's state president K Laxman said Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, he said the partys national president Amit Shah is also expected to address a few more public meetings before the elections. Polls will be held on December 7 for the Telangana Assembly. "Arrangements are underway for three public meetings of Modi. Amit Shah is also expected once again. We requested the Prime Minister to participate at least in four meetings. Proposals have been sent for three meetings," Laxman said. He claimed that the Congress-led grand alliance is marching towards "grand defeat" and the Amit Shah-led party is the only alternative to the people of Telangana for betterment. "The grand alliance under the leadership of Congress is marching towards grand defeat. Parties with opposite ideologies are coming together and forging alliances. Congress and Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi are joining hands with Telugu Desam Party which is known as a betrayer of Telangana," Laxman told reporters. Meanwhile, Yuva Telangana party leaders have met senior leaders of the BJP. YTP president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy said his party had decided to work with the BJP for the Assembly polls. When contacted, BJP Telangana's chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said Shah is expected to address five public meetings before the polls. He, however, said the details are yet to be finalised and the proposals are yet to be approved.