Telangana polls: Congress holds talks with dissidents

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) To assuage the discontent among partymen over the selection of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections, a three-member team of the Congress Sunday held talks with those planning to enter the fray as rebels.Nearly 50 ticket aspirants who are "upset" with party's selection of candidates met the team led by Puducherry Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Telangana Congress sources said.Karnataka Irrigation Minister D K Shiva Kumar and Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao are the other two members of the team.Miffed at being denied tickets, some Congress dissidents had announced last week that they will contest the December 7 elections as independents on at least 40 seats.The team held discussions with the dissidents. It tried to persuade them to drop the idea of contesting as rebel candidates and to work for the victory of those fielded by the party, the sources said.The dissidents were told that they will be "rewarded" if the Congress comes to power in Telangana, they said.