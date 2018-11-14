Telangana polls: KCR files nomination from Gajwel

(Eds: Correcting spelling in para 2) Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Telangana's caretaker Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao filed his nomination papers as a candidate for Gajwel Assembly constituency on Wednesday.Rao visited Lord Balaji temple at Konaipally village in Siddipet district and offered prayers before filing his nomination before the returning officer.The Congress has pitted Vanteru Pratap Reddy against him. Reddy had contested against Rao unsuccessfully in the 2014 Assembly elections on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket. Later he joined the Congress."I took Swamy's (Lord Balaji) blessings before starting the separate Telangana movement. I always enter the battlefield (elections) with the blessings of the Swamy and you (people). The biggest battle I won is achieving Telangana statehood. With your and Swamy's blessings we are going to win 100 seats (in the upcoming Assembly polls)," Rao said.The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was accompanied by his nephew and caretaker Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, who is contesting from the neighbouring Siddipet constituency.Rao claimed that Telangana is the only state where Dalits and member of Scheduled Tribe communities are progressing and wished the farmers of the state become prosperous.He appealed to the people to ensure Harish Rao's victory by a margin of one lakh votes.The 119-member Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, paving way for early elections.Polls will be held on December 7 and the counting will take place on December 11. PTI GDK SS NSDNSD