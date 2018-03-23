Telangana to reduce VAT on aircraft fuel to 1%

(Eds: Updating with fresh quotes)

Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI) In a boost for airlines, the Telangana government today announced steep reduction in value added tax on aircraft fuel to 1 per cent from 16 per cent.

The move will help airlines in bringing down their operational costs of which fuel expenses is a major component.

"I am happy to announce that VAT on aircraft fuel which is currently at 16 per cent in the state of Telangana will be reduced to 1 per cent immediately," Telanganas minister K T Rama Rao said.

Rao, who is the IT and Industries Minister, made the announcement at an event to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

As it works on ways to boost air connectivity, the Civil Aviation Ministry has been urging states to reduce VAT on aviation turbine fuel.

Rao also said the state government will start work on airport express connectivity to the Hyderabad airport.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 4,650 crore and would be completed in two years.

Currently, the airport has a capacity of around 18 million.

The airport here is operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), a joint venture where GMR Group has 63 per cent stake.

GHIAL CEO S G K Kishore said it would be investing around Rs 2,000 crore for the first-phase of expansion wherein the capacity would be increased to around 26 million passengers.

In two-and-half to three years the expansion ( first phase for which foundation was laid today) works will be completed, he said.

The airport has two runways and the secondary runway would be made full fledged one, he added.

While noting that the ultimate master plan is to have a capacity of 40 million passengers, Kishore said by March end, the airport would have handle about 18 million.

According to him, the airports main focus now is to have more wide-body, long haul international connections.

Other shareholders are Airports Authority of India (AAI), Telangana government and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

During the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for expansion works of the airport as well as for the exhibition and convention centre.

Besides, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, the CSR arm of GMR Group, signed Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Foundation, Volvo and Jacquar Foundation.

A commemorative stamp and envelope were also released during the occasion. PTI RAM BAL BAL