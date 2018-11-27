Telcos object to trailers of Rajnikanth, Akhsay Kumar film '2.0'

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Telecom operators' body COAI Tuesday raised objections to trailers of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer '2.0' movie, which is set to hit the screens this week, saying that the promotional videos show mobile phones and towers in a bad light. Alleging that the content of the movie is "defamatory", the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Tuesday said it has requested the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revoke the certification of the film. The COAI, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, has alleged that the promotional videos are based on the theme that electromagnetic field emissions from mobile phones and towers are harmful to living creatures and the environment, including birds and human beings. Such a depiction would create unfounded fear and mass paranoia by spreading misinformation about the adverse impact of mobile towers and mobile phones, the grouping said in a statement. The content of the movie is "defamatory to COAI and its members, endangers public order, presents anti-scientific attitudes, constitutes offences including under various sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and is in violation of the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952," it added. The big budget movie is to be released on November 29. "We have further requested the Censor Board to revoke the certification already granted including for the teaser, trailer and other promotional video and Tamil language version of the film with immediate effect until such time as CBFC makes a determination on our submission. "We have requested that the exhibition of the movie be suspended in the meantime," COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said in the statement. The COAI has also alleged that the content of film is against the public interest, as it constitutes offences under Section 268 (public nuisance), Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and Section 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and "stands to prejudice the ongoing proceedings before the Supreme Court over whether or not mobile towers have any harmful effects".adequately. Rajinikanth, who is preparing to enter politics, is expected to announce plans of launching a political party in the coming weeks, as per reports. PTI PRS HRS RAMRAM