Telecom Commission clears proposal for in-flight mobile services

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Telecom Commission today approved a proposal for allowing mobile phone calls and internet services in domestic and international flights in India, with certain riders, an official said.

Telecom Commission - the highest decision making body of telecom department - also approved regulator Trais recommendations on internet telephony in its meeting here today.

Another proposal that received approval entails creation of an ombudsman to deal with telecom grievances, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters.

The ombudsman will be set up under Trai and will require amendment to the Trai Act.

Nearly 10 million grievances are received per quarter in telecom sector, she said adding the new mechanism of ombudsman will lead to a better and satisfactory consumer grievance redressal system.