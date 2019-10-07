Teleperformance Group Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Strategic Acquisition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Teleperformance Group, celebrates the first anniversary of their landmark acquisition of Intelenet Global Services. It has noticeably evolved from a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to delivering digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions.Teleperformance has been on a journey from being a CX company to Integrated Business Services group over the past few years, delivering simpler, faster and safer operations for leading global brands.With a unique focus on a High-Tech, High-Touch approach, the Group is effectively able to support businesses in a rapidly evolving digital landscape by integrating innovative technologies such as RPA (Robotics Process Automation) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) with an emphasis on empathy and human touch, positively impacting operational efficiency and the overall performance of all teams.Bhupender Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Digital Integrated Business Services, comments: "The acquisition of Intelenet was an important step last year. In addition to adding to its geographical footprint and global strength, this move augmented Teleperformance's capabilities in core value-added areas related to digital processes, automation and AI, alongside strengths in back-office solutions. It provided Teleperformance Group with the critical mass to establish digitally integrated business services (D.I.B.S.) and transformation solutions which, coupled with a High-Tech, High-Touch approach and lean six sigma discipline creates what is currently a unique client offering globally.He adds, "Over the past 12 months, the acquisition has been an important catalyst in expediting our transformative journey and we are working on empowering all regions of Teleperformance with D.I.B.S. capabilities. At the same time, Intelenet's clients and staff have also benefited from and appreciated the wider global footprint, scale and capabilities of Teleperformance. This has truly been a case of one plus one being greater than two."Teleperformance believes that it has a positive role to play in communities. Its mission is to create opportunities and value for clients, customers, and employees. Teleperformance has over 300,000 employees in 80 countries who speak more than 265 languages, and is regularly recognised by industry bodies for its diverse workforce. In 2018, ten Teleperformance Group subsidiaries representing 70 per cent of total personnel were honoured with awards from the Great Place to Work Institute.The Group is committed to being an employer of choice in the market, with programs spanning employee wellbeing, effective engagement, re-skilling, learning and development.Bhupender Singh comments: "Our commitment to develop our people through effective training, coaching, empowerment and providing them with growth opportunities is part of our DNA and is a critical element of our competitive edge and our market leadership position."ABOU T TELEPERFORMANCE GROUPTeleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to 50% of the world's largest companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported a consolidated revenue of $5.25 billion.The $1 billion acquisition by Teleperformance of Indian rival Intelenet Global Services was ranked as one of the top 3 M&A deals in India, by Times of India. By acquiring Intelenet, Teleperformance significantly strengthened its expertise across Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence & Analytics.Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.For more information: www.teleperformance.comFollow us on Twitter @teleperformancePhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006580/Teleperformance_Bhupender_Singh.jpg PWRPWR