Tell agencies to use dust suppressant to check pollution in construction sites: CPCB to DPCC

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to direct agencies concerned to use dust suppressant, after a study found it is more effective than spraying water for reducing concentration of pollutants at construction sites and roads.The study, undertaken by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), observed that the use of dust suppressant led to a 30 per cent reduction in dust concentration for up to six hours at construction sites and roads, CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava said.The use of dust suppressant along with water is relatively more effective in controlling pollution than the conventional method of water spraying, he wrote to the DPCC."Considering the need for alternative improved measures for effective control of pollution during the upcoming winter season, the DPCC may consider issuing necessary instructions to road-owning agencies and government construction agencies for use of dust suppressant on unpaved roads, roads with heavy traffic and at construction sites," Gargava said."Dust suppressant can be used on excavated earth surfaces, construction and demolition of waste stock piles and on access roads at major construction areas. It can also be applied on construction and demolition waste material before transportation to disposal site. The dust suppressant should not cause any hazard to public health and environment," he said.NEERI evaluated the effectiveness of dust suppressant on Sarai Kale Khan Road (road construction site), DDA construction site at Narela and Dilshad Garden flyover to proposed Shahid Nagar Metro Station (road construction site).At each site, particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10 and PM1.0) concentration was monitored before and after application of dust suppressant.Dust suppressant mixed with water was applied twice a day for three days at the sites. About 50-60 per cent reduction in dust concentration was observed at these sites immediately after 10 minutes of application of dust suppressant. About 30 per cent reduction was observed up to six hours. PTI GVS NSDNSD