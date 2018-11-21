Tells us date of operationalisation of Umroi Airport: HC to AAI

/RShillong, Nov 21 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court hasasked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to submit a report to indicate the date of the full-fledged operationalisation of the Umroi Airport near here.The court also asked the AAI when would flights from New Delhi land at Umroi.A two-member bench of Chief Justice Mahammad YaqoobMir heard the matter regarding operationalisation of the airport on Tuesday and expressed dissatisfaction with the AAI as it failed to make operational the airport on October 31, the date set by the court and agreed jointly by the AAI and the state government.AAI general manager (ATM) R G Lama informed the court that another test flight is required to be undertaken by Alliance Air to complete the technical checks and procedures for safety.K Paul, counsel for the Defence authorities, informed the court that the issue of visibility is not there anymore as the instrument landing system (ILS) is in place and that Alliance Air flights are operating from Kolkata and landing at the airport."Why AAI is prolonging the matter. But now in view of this affidavit, we are persuaded to grant five days time more for submitting the report wherein, the date for operationalisation of the airport shall be indicated and shall be intimated as to when flight will take off from Delhi andland at Umroi airport," the Bench said.Alliance Air at present operates ATR-42 aircraft from Kolkata to Umroi but flight service from New Delhi to Umroi has not yet been started in the airport. Umroi is the only airport in Meghalaya.The matter will come up for hearing again on November 28. PTI JOP RG KJ