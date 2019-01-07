Temp drops in Rajasthan due to snowfall in J&K, HP

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) The temperature at most places in the state has dropped by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius because of the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, a MeT official said Monday. The cold wave conditions will prevail over Rajasthan with 2 to 3 degrees Celsius drop in the minimum temperature in the coming days, MeT regional centre director Shiv Ganesh said. On Sunday, dense fog was witnessed in Sri Ganganagar, Pilani and Sikar. The visibility reduced to 50 metres in Pilani and Sikar, thus affecting traffic movement, he said. The minimum temperature was recorded lowest at 1.6 degree Celsius in Fatehpur Shekhawati, followed by 3 degrees Celsius in state's only hill station Mount Abu. Alwar recorded a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius, followed by 4.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, Sikar (4.5), Churu (4.6), Bikaner (4.8), Bhilwara (5.4), Sriganganagar (5.8), Banasthali (6), Dabok (7.2), Chittorgarh (7.7), Jaisalmer (7.8), Jodhpur (7.9), Kota (8.3), Ajmer (8.5), Jaipur (8.9), Barmer (9) and Phalodi (11), the weatherman said. The maximum temperature was recorded between 16 and 26.6 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. PTI AG MAZ CK