Temp drops in Rajasthan due to snowfall in mountain belts

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) The temperature dropped in most parts of Rajasthan due to snowfall in the mountain regions, a Meteorological (MeT) official said Friday. The weatherman has warned cold waves for the next two days in Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sirohi, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Sriganganagar districts. The minimum temperature is likely to drop further in most of the parts in the state in the coming days, an official said. On Friday morning, Mount Abu recorded a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by 4 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 4.2 degrees Celsius in Churu, 6.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Banasthali, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, 8.0 degrees Celsius in Eranpura Road, 8.2 in Sriganganagar, 8.5 in Udaipur, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 9.5 degrees Celsius each in Ajmer and Kota, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur. The maximum temperature at most places was recorded between 16 and 24.2 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said. PTI AG MAZ KJ