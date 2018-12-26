Temperature drops in many parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Minimum temperature dropped by 1 to 3 degree Celsius in many of parts of Rajasthan amid cold wave conditions, the Met department said Wednesday. Churu recorded a minimum of 0 degrees Celsius, followed by 2.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 2.2 in Mount Abu, 2.5 in Pilani, 2.8 in Alwar, 3.5 in Sri Ganganagar, 5.6 in Banasthali, 5.8 in Bhilwara, 6.0 in Eranpura road, 7.4 in Jaipur, 8.0 in Bikaner, 8.2 in Bundi, 8.3 in Kota, 8.5 each in Swai Madhopur and Barmer, 8.6 in Chittorgarh, 8.8 in Udaipur, 9.0 in Ajmer, 10.2 in Jaisalmer, 10.4 in Phalodi and 10.5 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur. Cold wave conditions prevailed in Churu, Sriganganagar, Sikar, Pilani and Alwar districts of the state, the weatherman said. The Met department has forecast dip in maximum temperature in some parts of the state in next 24 hours. PTI AG DPB