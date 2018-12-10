Temperature drops to 23.8 deg Celsius in Delhi, lowest this season

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Maximum temperature in Delhi further dropped to 23.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the lowest in the season so far.The minimum temperature, for the second time this year, dipped to 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, the Met department said.The humidity oscillated between 97 and 52 per cent.The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies for Tuesday along with the possibility of light rain and thundershower. There will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning."The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 23 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperature had settled at 24.8 and 8.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB DPB