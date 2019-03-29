Temperature increases in Himachal

Shimla, Mar 29 (PTI) The minimum and maximum temperatures increased by one to two notches in Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said. Minimum temperatures increased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours, the MeT Centre, Shimla, said. The lowest temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in tribal district Lahaul- Spiti's administrative centre Keylong, it said. Similarly, the maximum temperatures increased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the highest temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius in the state was recorded in Una. The weather remained dry over the state during the same period, it added. However, the MeT Department predicted snowfall, rain in high, middle hills and thundershowers in low hills, plains for Saturday. PTI DJI CK