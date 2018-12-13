Temperatures drop at many places in Punjab, Haryana after rains

scorecardresearch
Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) The temperatures dropped at many places in Punjab and Haryana Thursday, a day after rains lashed the two states.Bathinda in Punjab was the coldest place in the two states recording a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius.Rains lashed several places in the two states, including Chandigarh, Wednesday, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said here.He said many places in Haryana and Punjab received rains during the night too. Halwara 5.3 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 6 degrees Celsius, Adampur 6.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 6 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana 6.2 degrees Celsius too experienced a cold night.However, the minimum temperatures in Patiala 9.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 11.2 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 8 degrees Celsius settled within the normal limits, he said.In Haryana, Hisar experienced a cold night recording a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 7.2 rees Celsius and Narnaul 7.2 degrees Celsius also recorded below normal minimums.Ambala 10 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 10.4 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 11 degrees Celsius recorded above normal minimums.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile, after the rains, the maximum temperatures at most places in the two states dropped sharply Wednesday.Patiala in Punjab had recorded a maximum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal limits.Karnal in Haryana had registered a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius, down four notches while Chandigarh's maximum had settled at 16.3 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal limits. PTI SUN KJKJ

