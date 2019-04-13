Temperatures soar in Rajasthan; Kota hottest at 42.3 deg C

Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan Saturday with Kota being the hottest at 42.3 degrees Celsius. Barmer sizzled at 41.3 degrees followed by Jodhpur at 41 degrees, Ajmer (40.8 degrees), Dabok (40.4 degrees), Jaipur (39.8 degrees), Jaisalmer (39.4 degrees), Bikaner (38.4 degrees), Sriganganagar (37.6 degrees) and Churu at 37.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.The minimum temperature was recorded between 22.9 degrees and 27.4 degrees Celsius, it said. The weatherman has predicted light rains at isolated places in west Rajasthan and dry weather in eastern part of the state in the next 24 hours. PTI AGMAZ SRY