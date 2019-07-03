Temple vandalism: Situation normal in Hauz Qazi, Delhi top cop tells Shah

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on the trouble in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi's area, which led to a temple being vandalised, and told him the situation was now normal and under control. Four people were arrested for the trouble on Sunday night, Patnaik told reporters after his meeting with Shah in Parliament House. The vandalism of the temple took place after a row over parking a scooter snowballed into a communal flare-up."We had a general briefing on the incident and we told him that the situation is normal in the area. The briefing was about that. General action has been taken, legal action will also be taken. Four people have been arrested so far," he told the media, adding that CCTV footage is also being analysed and investigation is underway. Patnaik also briefed Shah on steps being taken to ensure peace sustains in the area. PTI ASG ACB AMP ASG MINMIN