Temple will be built in Ayodhya when Lord Ram wants it: UP Dy CM

Bahraich, Nov 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built "when Lord Ram wants it".Sharma was here on Sunday to attend a programme at the residence of UP co-operative minister Mukut Bihari Verma. "The BJP has explained its stand on Ram temple in its Sankalp patra. Every work is done by God," Sharma told reporters here. "The sooner the benevolence of Lord Ram showers, the work (constructing the temple) will be accomplished. When Lord Ram wants, he will become the kaarak (factor) and kaaran (reason)," he added. The UP deputy chief minister also said, "Our country runs on religion and belief. And, it motivates us to move on the path of piety." PTI CORR NAV RHL