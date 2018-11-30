Temples in Goverdhan reopen for pilgrims

Mathura, Nov 30 (PTI) Four major temples in Goverdhan, closed in protest against demolition of a temporary structure at the aarti sthal, opened Friday morning amidst chanting of vedic hymns, beating of bells and thunderous applause of hundreds of pilgrims.The Daanghati, Girraj Mukut Mukharbind, Hargokul and Laxmi Narain temples have been protesting the demolition drive called by the district administration, head priest of the Daanghati Temple Rameshwar Kaushik said."The temples were opened keeping in mind emotions of the pilgrims," he said.He said, however, the indefinite protest will continue till firm assurance from the administration about not demolishing the aarti sthal.The temples were closed to protest the demolition of 12 shops and a temporary structure at the aarti sthal in Goverdhan.The NGT in a recent order had directed the administration to demolish 75 structures or face punitive action, District Magistrate Sarvagyaram Mishra had said. PTI CORR DPB