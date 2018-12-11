Temporary disenchantment of Ram bhakts: VHP on BJP's poor poll show

Lucknow Dec 11 (PTI) As assembly election results showed reverses for the BJP, the VHP Tuesday blamed it on the delay in construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said the party should honour the sentiments of people.Right-wing group VHP or Vishwa Hindu Parishad also said that it was not a victory for the Congress but a "temporary disenchantment" of devotees of lord Ram."The devotees of lord Ram have given an indication of ignoring the BJP. The party had mentioned Ram temple prominently in its manifesto but has delayed it in its mission of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'," VHP central advisor Purshottam Narain Singh said."There is still time to resolve this issue as it affects the Hindus and their religious and cultural values and beliefs in a big way," he added.He also said people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have a strong connect with the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' movement. "The Ram devotees of these states had taken part in the movement and had ensured full majority BJP governments there."Singh further said, "There is still time and indication for the BJP to honour the sentiments for Ram temple and ensure the future results in its favour."VHP, which has been organising rallies in support of Ram temple, has demanded legislation for constructing the temple in Ayodhya. PTI SAB SOMSOM