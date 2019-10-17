Ten-day drill between Air Forces of India, Oman commences

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Indian Air Force is participating in a 10-day bilateral exercise with its Omani counterpart at the Air Force base Masirah from Thursday, the IAF said.The IAF contingent comprises MiG-29 fighter jet and C-17 transport aircraft. It is for the first time that the MiG-29 fighter aircraft will be participating in an international exercise outside India.MiG-29 will be exercising from October 17 to 26 with Royal Air Force Oman's Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16 and Hawk. The exercise 'Eastern Bridge V' will enhance inter-operability during mutual operations between the two air forces and provide an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices, the IAF said.The last exercise, Exercise Eastern Bridge-IV was held in 2017 at Jamnagar, Gujarat."The participation of the Indian Air Force in the exercise will also promote professional interaction, exchange of experience and operational knowledge. Besides strengthening bilateral relations, it will also provide a good opportunity to the air-warriors to operate in an international environment," the Air Force added.The two countries share robust defence ties. India and Oman conduct regular biennial bilateral exercises between all the three services. The armies of India and Oman participated in a joint drill 'Al Nagah III' in March at the headquarters of the Jabel Regiment, Nizwa in Oman. PTI PR KJKJKJ