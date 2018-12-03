Ten residential schools to be opened in HP under scheme: CM

Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Ten residential model schools will be opened in Himachal Pradesh under newly launched Atal Adarsh Aawasiya Shiksha Yojana (AAASY), Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday.Launching the AAASY scheme for the state at Berthin Bilaspur district Monday, Thakur said special facilities would be provided to the students in these residential schools.He said that meritorious students of the state could compete with the students studying in convent schools under this scheme. Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the AAASY scheme aims at providing best residential schools in rural areas of the state.Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur said that the Atal Adharsh schools would prove a boon to the meritorious students of the area as they would get an opportunity to receive quality education close to their homes. MLA Jhundatta Jeet Ram Katwal thanked the chief minister for choosing his constituency to launch the AAASY. Speaking at a public gathering at Jhandutta, Thakur announced opening of a PWD sub-division and construction of a mini secretariat at Jhandutta. PTI DJI DPB