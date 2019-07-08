Ten workers injured in boiler blast at factory

Dehradun, Jul 8 (PTI) Ten workers were injured, two of them seriously, when a boiler exploded at a factory in the Bhagwanpur industrial area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district Monday. A number of workers were on duty when a boiler exploded at a factory manufacturing "kattha" (betel leaf ingredient) in the Bhagwanpur industrial area, Bhagwanpur Sub-District Magistrate S K Pandey said. Ten workers received burn injuries as the boiler burst, he added. They were rushed to a private hospital in neighbouring Roorkee where the condition of two is said to be critical, Pandey said. He said all the injured are said to be from Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. An investigation is underway to ascertain what led to the blast, Pandey said. PTI ALM AQS