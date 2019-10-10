Tenant rapes 3-yr-old, arrested: Noida Police

Noida (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old tenant was arrested here and sent to jail on Thursday for allegedly raping the tree-year-old daughter of his landlord, police said.Accused Deepak was staying in the victim's house, under Phase 2 police station limits, on rent and worked in a private company here, the police said. "The incident took place late on Wednesday night when the accused lured the girl to his room and forced himself on her. Later the parents got to know of the incident and informed the police after which he was arrested," SHO Farmood Ali Pundir said.The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the SHO said.Deepak was produced in a local court which remanded him in judicial custody, the official added. PTI KIS RCJ