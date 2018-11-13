Tencent and Shangri-La Group Announce Strategic Partnership

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Cooperation will start from Smart Hotel with plans to develop more future collaborationsShenzhen, China (NewsVoir) Tencent and Shangri-La Group announced the signing of a strategic partnership today. The cooperation will be focused on developing and deploying Smart Hotel solutions to power the transformation of hotel operations and services for Shangri-La, and will expand to more future collaborations across various businesses within the Shangri-La Group worldwide. Ms. Hui Kuok, Chairman of Shangri-La Asia Limited and Mr. Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent attended the signing ceremony at Futian Shangri-La Hotel, Shenzhen. By leveraging Tencents strength in technology and connectivity, and by incorporating Shangri-Las hotel experience and business resources, the partnership will help drive technology innovation and business transformation of traditional industry models and enhance service quality and guest experience for hotel operators. The Tencent and Shangri-La partnership is an example of collaboration between traditional hotel industry and the internet and technology sector. Tencents leading technology in Cloud computing, AI, social communications and payment platforms will help support Shangri-Las business transformation of its services and operations. With Smart Hotel solutions, Shangri-La will be able to deliver greater convenience and personalised experience for its customers. At the same time, Tencent will be able to leverage Shangri-La hotels as testbed to continuously enhance and promoteits Smart Hotel technologies. In addition to Smart Hotel, Tencent and Shangri-La have plans to bring the strategic partnership to cover amuch wider scope and scale in the future. Shangri-La will utilise its worldwide hotel network and business resources to support Tencent in promoting its cutting-edge technology to the world. The two companies will also explore the application of digital solutions and smart technologies beyond hotels to include Shangri-Las real estate business in shopping malls, service apartments, office buildings, as well as in over 500 hotel restaurants and other catering business. Ms. Hui Kuok, Chairman of Shangri-La Asia Limited said, We share the same vision with Tencent that technology is people-oriented. People and service are at the core of our business. The value of technology is not to replace the warmth of human contact and personal interaction. We will strive to work with Tencent and integrate hardware with heartware, and to continue to deliver innovative products and excellent customer service. Mr. Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent said, As one of the worlds premier hotel companies, Shangri-La has nearly five decades of experience in hotel operations. By incorporating Tencents technology expertise in the internet sector, we can achieve greater success together. Our partnership can help Shangri-La enhance its capability in providing services and greater operational efficiency, as well as provide best practices for the transformation of the hotel industry. About Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, one of the worlds premier hotel owners and operators, currently manages over 100 hotels globally in 76 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, Hotel Jen and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the group has established its hallmark of hospitality from the heart over four decades in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America and the Indian Ocean. The group has a substantial development pipeline with upcoming projects in Australia, Bahrain, mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com. About Tencent Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Our social products WeChat and QQ link our users to a rich digital content catalogue including games, video, music and books. Our proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our infrastructure services including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence create differentiated offerings and support our partners business growth. Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling us to evolve with the Internet. Image: From left: Mr. Lim Beng Chee, Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Asia Limited; Mr. Bai Zhenjie, Director of Operations, Wechat Pay; Ms. Hui KUOK, Chairman of Shangri-La Asia Limited; Mr. Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent; Mr. Yang Jiancheng, Chief Technology Officer of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts; Mr. Da Zhiqian and Ms. Zeng Jiaxin, Vice Presidents of Tencent PWRPWR