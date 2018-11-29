Tender for 1,000 e-buses to be floated next year: DTC MD

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The tender for procurement of 1,000 e-buses by the Delhi government is expected to be floated around January next year, DTC Managing Director Manoj Kumar said Thursday.Speaking at a seminar on 'Transforming Urban Mobility in India and Role of Electric Vehicles' held at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he noted the buses will roll down the roads of Delhi around June 2019.The trial run of two e-buses is currently being conducted by the transport department of the AAP-led Delhi government. The government has appointed the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) as a consultant for procurement of e-buses.A report will be submitted by the DIMTS to the government, most likely in December, after which the process of floating tender will take place, a senior government official said. PTI VIT SRY